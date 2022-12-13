Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta - 107 Morning Result Out; Details Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta - 107 result can be downloaded from the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta - 107 morning draw result is declared today, on Tuesday, 13 December 2022. If you are a participant in the morning lottery draw today, you should check the result on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department - nagalandlotteries.com. Only a few lucky winners are able to bag the prize amounts that are distributed by the department after the lottery sambad results are declared on their official website.
You must download the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta - 107 morning draw result PDF today, on Tuesday, 13 December. Everyone should note that the Dear Teesta morning draw results are declared at 1 pm, every Tuesday. The Nagaland State Lottery Department decides the lottery sambad names, prize money, and result declaration dates. Go through the details on their site.
The ones who are planning to participate in the lottery sambad draws are requested to stay updated with the latest details. Today, on Tuesday, the Dear Teesta - 107 draw result is released. Participants should go through the latest details carefully.
The prize money details of the Nagaland Lottery Dear Teesta - 107 morning draw on Tuesday are stated here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 500
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Nagaland Lottery sambad Dear Teesta - 107 morning draw result PDF on Tuesday, 13 December 2022:
Click on the site - nagalandlotteries.com.
Tap on the Today's Result menu on the homepage.
Click on the Dear Teesta 107 morning 1 pm result link on the page.
The lottery sambad morning result PDF will be downloaded on your computer or your smartphone.
Go through the winning numbers on the lottery result PDF carefully and check the prize money won by each number.
Verify the numbers with your Nagaland lottery ticket to see if you have won any prizes for Tuesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)