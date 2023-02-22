Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 38 Draw Result Out; Know Latest Details

The Kerala lottery today Fifty Fifty FF 38 draw prize money details are stated here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 38 sambad is officially declared today, Wednesday, 22 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today must go through the live result now on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. It is important to check the list of winners for the day because they will receive prize money from the lottery department. You have to submit your lottery ticket to receive the money.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 38 sambad today, Wednesday, can be downloaded after 4 pm, once the complete PDF is released. The lottery result PDF will also be declared online on keralalotteries.com. You can download the lottery sambad PDF from anywhere you want. Participants are eagerly waiting to know the list of winners for today.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases a particular draw result on the same day, every week. The Fifty Fifty draw results are scheduled to be released every Wednesday for interested participants.
Take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad today Fifty Fifty FF 38 draw prize money list for Wednesday, 22 February 2023:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Let's know the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery sambad result for Fifty Fifty FF 38 on Wednesday, here:
First, open the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 38 PDF on the homepage.
The result PDF for Wednesday will appear on your screen.
You can download the Fifty Fifty result from the website.
Save a copy or take a printout of the result for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)