Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result Out – Details

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly morning result is declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad has released the result for Dear Hooghly Morning lottery which is released every Friday. The result for today, Friday, 23 December 2022 has been declared at 1 pm on the official website of Nagaland Lottery at nagalandlotteries.com. People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw will be able to download the PDF result from the official website at 1 PM.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the above-mentioned website and the participants get access to the full PDF results with details like the winner's names and lottery ticket numbers.
Here are the details and steps to check and download the result for Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Friday for 23 December 2022.
Winners will have to submit their lottery tickets and other required documents to the authorities within the specified time to get the prize money.
Here's the prize money list of Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning for Friday, 23 December 2022.
First prize: Rs 1 Crore
Second prize: Rs 9000
Third prize: Rs 450
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Fifth prize: Rs 120
Cons prize: Rs 1,000
Go to the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on today's result section on the homepage.
Click on the direct result link that reads, "23/12/2022, 1 PM PDF".
The Dear Hooghly Morning Result will be downloaded on your device.
You can open the PDF file and check the prize money and winning numbers.
You can save, download, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)