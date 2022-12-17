Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Draw Result Released; Check Prize

The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai morning draw result is released at 1 pm on the website, on Saturday, 17 December 2022. To check the result and know the winning numbers for today, you have to visit the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department - nagalandlotteries.com. It has all the latest updates that you should know if you wish to participate in the lottery draws. Participants of the Dear Kosai morning lottery draw on Saturday should go through the result carefully.

