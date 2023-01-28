Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 586 Today at 3 PM; First Prize Is Rs 80 Lakhs

The Kerala State Lottery Department will release the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 586 draw today, Saturday, 28 January 2023. The live lottery result can be checked on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to stay alert if they want to check the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF. Only a few lucky participants can become winners in the weekly lottery draws.

Anybody can participate in the weekly lottery draws conducted by the State Lottery Department by buying tickets. The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 586 draw PDF today, Saturday, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. After checking the live result, you have to wait for some time to download the PDF from the aforementioned website and know the winners.