Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 312 Declared Today; Check Prize Money List Here

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 312 draw is released today, Friday, 20 January 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today can download the PDF from the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Everyone participating in the lottery sambad today should note that the result is released at 3 pm. One must keep a close eye on the aforementioned website and go through the details mentioned before participating in the draws.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 312 PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw must download the lottery sambad result PDF to take a proper look at the list of winning numbers for the day. Only lucky winners can take back home prize money that is set by the Kerala State Lottery Department.