Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Result Out Today; How to Download PDF
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: You can download Dear Hooghly Friday result from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Friday morning result is declared today, 10 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today can go through the winning numbers on the result PDF and download it from nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department announces the morning lottery draw results at 1 pm every day.
People who take part in the morning draw must stay alert after 1 pm and download the PDF soon from the official website of the department.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Friday morning result is already out on 10 February so interested participants should download it soon. It is important to go through the list of winners for today carefully to see which lottery ticket holders can claim the prize money from the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
The first-prize winners of the weekly lottery draws can claim huge prize money from the Nagaland State Lottery Department. They have to submit their documents and lottery tickets to receive the prize money.
Before going through the winning numbers on the result PDF, one must know the prize money allotted for each winner. Lucky winners have to contact the State Lottery Department to claim the money.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Hooghly Prize Money Today
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly morning draw prize money for today, Friday, 10 February 2023, is as follows:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
The Nagaland State Lottery Department also gives out a consolation prize money amount of Rs 1000 to the winners.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Hooghly Friday Morning Result: How to Download
Here are the easy steps you must know to download the Nagaland lottery Dear Hooghly Friday morning result that is released every week:
Go to the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Find the link that says "1 PM" result on the website.
Click on it and the PDF will be downloaded on your device.
Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money on the PDF.
Verify the lottery ticket numbers with your Dear Hooghly lottery ticket.
You can take a printout of the result PDF if you want to take a better look at the winners for today.
