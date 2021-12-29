Nagaland Killings | SIT Can Now Question Soldiers: Report; Probe Team Visits Mon

The Indian Army has given the green light to Nagaland's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine and record the statements of officers and soldiers involved in the ambush that led to the unfortunate killing of 14 civilians in Mon district earlier this month, reported NDTV, citing sources.

Though it is not clear whether the SIT will interrogate the soldiers or just take prepared statements, as per police sources, the investigation team will most likely finish recording the statements of the 21 Para Special Forces soldiers this week.