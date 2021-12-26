Amit Shah Forms Panel To Examine Withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland

File photo of Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.
(Photo: PTI)
A new committee to examine the withdrawal of the contentious Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will be instituted by the central government, Home Minister Amit Shah established in a meeting over the ongoing situation in Nagaland on Thursday, 23 December.
The meeting was attended by the chief ministers of Nagaland and Assam Neiphiu Rio and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton and NPFLP leader TR Zeliang.
Further, "a court of enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel, which were directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately on the basis of fair enquiry," the statement read.
As per the release, the identified persons facing the probe will be placed under suspension with immediate effect.
After 14 civilians were killed by the security forces in the state, the Nagaland state government urged the Centre to revoke the law in the northeast, renewing the decades-long calls to repeal the controversial law.
On Monday, 20 December, the Nagaland Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the Centre revoke the act from the state and rest of the Northeast.
