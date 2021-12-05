Nagaland: 1 Killed in Retaliatory Clashes After 13 Villagers Die in Security Ops

On Sunday, security forces received input about insurgents being present in the village where the ambush took place.

In a statement, the Army said: "Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted".

However, mistaking villagers to be insurgents, the forces fired, killing 13.

One Jawan also died in the operation.

While Home Minister Amit Shah, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Governor Jagdish Mukhi have expressed their anguish over the incident and ordered an SIT probe, Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Asaduddin Owaisi have slammed the BJP and called for Shah's sacking.