Nagaland Violence: Naga Body Imposes ‘Curbs’ of Army, Para-Military Movement

The Central government and the state government had earlier announced a total ex-gratia of Rs 16 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh to the kin of the slain and injured civilians, respectively, after the 4 December firing by the security forces that left 14 civilians killed and 30 others injured in Mon district of northern Nagaland.



Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the state government to probe the 4 December incident, continued their investigation.



The 5-member SIT continued its investigation under the overall supervision of Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Sandeep M Tamgadge and submit its report within 4 January.



The Nagaland government last week has decided to hold a special session of the Assembly on December 20 to discuss and pass a resolution for repealing the AFSPA.