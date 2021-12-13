Nagaland Civilian Killings: Kin of Victims Refuse Compensation, Demand Justice

Days after 13 civilians were gunned down by the armed forces in Nagaland’s Oting village in a case of “mistaken identity,” the family members of the victims and villagers have refused to receive compensation from the state government until the army personnel involved are “brought to justice” and the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is repealed from the Northeastern region.

Of the 14 people killed, 12 belonged to Oting village in Nagaland’s Mon district.