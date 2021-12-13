Nagaland Civilian Killings: Kin of Victims Refuse Compensation, Demand Justice

Funeral service of the 13 deceased villagers in Nagaland.
(Photo: The Quint)
Days after 13 civilians were gunned down by the armed forces in Nagaland’s Oting village in a case of “mistaken identity,” the family members of the victims and villagers have refused to receive compensation from the state government until the army personnel involved are “brought to justice” and the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is repealed from the Northeastern region.
Of the 14 people killed, 12 belonged to Oting village in Nagaland’s Mon district.
At first, the money was assumed to be a “token of love and gift,” but as they later found out, the money was an installment of the Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia that was to be given to families of each person who was killed.
The statement further stated, “The Oting Village Council and victim families will not receive it until and unless the culprit of 21st Para Commandos of the Indian Armed Force are brought to justice before the Civil code of law and repeal of Armed Force Special Power Act (AFSPA) from the entire North Eastern region,” news agency PTI reported.
The statement, issued on Sunday, was signed by Village Council chairman Longwang Konyak, Angh (‘king’) Tahwang, Deputy Angh Chingwang and Gaon Burahs (village chieftains) of Mongnei and Nyanei.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)