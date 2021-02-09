Navy Sailor Murdered in Palghar, Leaves Behind a Trail of Mystery

Dubey’s brother Neeraj Dubey told The Quint, “On 30 January, I had gone to the Daltonganj bus stand to drop off Suraj. From there he caught the bus to Ranchi at 9 am. From there, he had a flight to Hyderabad at 4:15 pm. I received a call from him at 6.46 pm when he told he had reached Hyderabad. He told me that he had his next flight to Chennai and then a train to Coimbatore at 11:40 pm.”



At 6 am on 31 January, Dubey’s father Mithilesh tried contacting him on both his numbers but the phones were found to be switched off.



“We kept trying all day but we were not able to connect. Then we called Suraj's unit at 6 pm to ask whether he has reached. The commanding officer of the unit, Ashok Rai, said that he had not arrived yet. But since 8 am on 1 February was the reporting time, they were waiting for him. They assumed he might have stayed in Chennai," he said.



Suraj Dubey was working at the INL Leading Training School in Coimbatore. He was on his way there when he went missing from Chennai.