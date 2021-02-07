Abducted Navy Sailor Dies after Being Set Ablaze in Maharashtra 

A Navy sailor died at a Mumbai hospital on Friday morning from injuries sustained after he was set on fire, in a forest in the adjoining Palghar district, allegedly after a failed kidnapping attempt.

In a horrific incident, Suraj Kumar Dubey, 26, suffered 90 percent burn injuries after his attackers set him on fire. According to police, the alleged kidnappers believed they would not receive the ransom of ₹ 10 lakh that they had demanded. Palghar Police have registered a murder case against unknown persons.

“A Naval sailor, Suraj Kumar Dubey, L/S, age 26 yrs of INS Agrani, on leave from the unit was found in Palghar, Maharashtra with 90 percent burns on the morning of 5th February. He was brought to INHS Asvini and declared DOA. A case has been registered at Palghar police station and the SP, Palghar is investigating the matter,” a press release from the Navy stated.