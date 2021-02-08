Navyman Set Afire Took Rs 24.45 L Loan to Trade Stocks: Maha Cops

The Palghar Police, probing into the case of a navy sailor Surajkumar Dubey who succumbed to injuries sustained after he was set afire in a forest, has claimed on Sunday, 7 February, that the late leading seaman had taken three loans amounting to Rs 22.45 lakh to invest in stocks, reported The Indian Express.

Dubey took a loan of Rs 8 lakh from his bank. He borrowed Rs 5.45 lakh from his colleague and Rs 9 lakh from his in-laws, the report added.