'Poisoning Kids' Minds': Politicians, Actors Slam Muzaffarnagar School Incident

On 25 August, a video went viral in which a teacher can be seen exhorting students to hit a Muslim student. The school was identified as Neha Public School in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The teacher, identified as Tripta Tyagi, can be heard telling the students to hit the eight-year-old child on the body as "his face is going red".

The incident sparked widespread outrage from politicians and celebrities.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary was among the first politicians to react. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):