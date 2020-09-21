‘Muting of Democratic India Continues’: Rahul on RS MPs Suspension

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 21 September, slammed the government for “muting of democratic India” and its “endless arrogance” in a tweet. The tweet said: “'Muting Of Democratic India’ continues: by initially silencing and later, suspending MPs in the Parliament & turning a blind eye to farmers’ concerns on the black agriculture laws. This ‘omniscient’ Govt’s endless arrogance has brought economic disaster for the entire country.”

The tweet came after Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu suspended the eight MPs a day after the Upper House witnessed unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members during the passage of two farm bills.

‘Suspension of MPs Unfortunate’: Leaders Slams Govt

Targeting the government over the suspension of eight MPs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the suspension of the MPs is "unfortunate and reflective" of the autocratic government’s mindset that doesn’t respect democratic norms and principles.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while briefing the media said that he condemns the kind of expulsion of the Members of Rajya Sabha in such a brazen and undemocratic manner. “We will protest to restore the status quo ante of our members in Rajya Sabha,” Chowdhury said.

‘8 MPs Misbehaved; It Was Type of Goondaism’

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, supporting the Rajya Sabha Chairperson’s decision, said that “when the Chairman names a member then that member has to leave the House. Never before a member defied the orders of the Chair. 8 suspended MPs had misbehaved, it was a type of ‘goondaism’. They've proved that they have no trust in democracy,” news agency ANI reported.

Eight Rajya Sabha members, including Derek O’Brien and Sanjay Singh, were on Monday, 21 September, suspended from the Rajya Sabha for a period of one week for creating ruckus in the House on Sunday during the passage of two controversial farm bills.

(With inputs from ANI)