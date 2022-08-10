Karnataka: 2 Muslim Youths Stabbed During Muharram Procession, 3 Arrested

Two Muslim youths were stabbed by two men, of which one allegedly has links to the Hindutva group Sri Ram Sene, in Karnataka's Gadag district on the occasion of Muharram on Tuesday, 9 August.

The two youths, namely Tausif Hosmani (23) and Mushtaq Hosmani (24), were stabbed during an altercation that took place during a Muharram procession in Gadag's Mallasamudra village.

While Tausif works in the billing section of a private industry, Mushtaq is a college student. Both of them hail from the Mallasamudra village.

One of the accused persons, Somesh Gudi, is said to have links with the Sri Ram Sene while another has been identified as a man named Yallappa. Both of them have been arrested, the police said.