Class 5 Student Allegedly Forced to Chant Jai Shri Ram, Thrashed in MP's Khandwa

In MP's Khandwa district, a minor boy was allegedly assaulted and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram on Wednesday, 28 December.
Photo for representation only.
(Photo: The Quint)
In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, a class 5 Muslim student was allegedly forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and then thrashed by one of his Hindu neighbours Ajay Bhil, while he was on his way to his tuition classes, on Wednesday, 28 December.
The incident is said to have happened under the Pandhana police station's area limit in Khandwa.
FIR Filed: The boy's father filed a complaint and a First Information Report was filed on Thursday, 29 December, under the sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.
Talking to the media, Anil Chauhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Khandwa district, said:
'Accused Knew The Boy', Says Father: The boy's father, who runs a small shop selling iron boxes, told The Quint:
'Serious Action Should be Taken': The boy's father further said that his child was terrified by the incident and that police should take serious action against the culprit.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)