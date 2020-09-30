Vindicates Ram Temple Belief: Advani, Joshi Welcome Babri Verdict

"We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction," Murli Manohar Joshi said.

After being acquitted in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday, 30 September, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi said the Lucknow special court’s decision was a historic one which vindicated them.



Advani said that he wholeheartedly welcomes the judgment by the Special Court. “The judgment vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement,” he said, reported news agency ANI.

Advani and Joshi were amongst the 32 accused who were acquitted by the court. The court observed that the demolition was not pre-planned and that there was not enough conclusive evidence of the alleged conspiracy by the accused. Joshi said that it was a historic decision by the court, he told ANI, “This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction.”