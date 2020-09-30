Babri Demolition Case Verdict: Lucknow Court Acquits All Accused

Amongst the 32 accused of the demolition case are BJP leaders Uma Bharti, LK Adavni and Murli Manohar Joshi. The Quint A day before the 25th demolition anniversary of Babri Masjid, the Supreme Court heard appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. | (Photo: The Quint) India Amongst the 32 accused of the demolition case are BJP leaders Uma Bharti, LK Adavni and Murli Manohar Joshi.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow, presided by special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, on Wednesday, 30 September, acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

While acquitting the accused, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like MM Joshi and LK Advani, the court observed that the demolition was not pre-planned and that there was not enough conclusive evidence of the alleged conspiracy of the accused.

Advocate KK Mishra, who is representing 25 of the 32 accused in the case said, "The CBI court has acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. This ends the long pending dispute related with the December 6, 1992 incident."

The Demolition of Babri Masjid

On 6 December 1992, the disputed structure of the Babri Masjid was brought down by hundreds of karsevaks in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district. A makeshift temple was built in its place by those who believe the site to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. Two FIRs were registered back in December 1992, regarding the demolition of the mosque, FIR 197/1992 and FIR 198/1992.

FIRs Lodged

FIR 197 was filed against thousands of unnamed karsewaks, alleging offences of dacoity, robbery, causing hurt, injuring/defiling places of public worship, promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion, etc. FIR 198 was lodged against eight persons belonging to the BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal and the RSS for giving hateful speeches from the Ram Katha Kunj Sabha Manch. The eight named accused were LK Advani, Ashok Singhal, Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharati, Sadhvi Ritambara, Murli Manohar Joshi, Giriraj Kishore and Vishnu Hari Dalmia. Of these eight, Ashok Singhal and Giriraj Kishore passed away in November 2015 and February 2020, respectively. The FIR alleges offences under Sections 153-A, 153-B and Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Extended Deadlines in Delivering the Verdict

This is the fourth extension granted for the Babri masjid demolition case verdict. First the Supreme Court gave it a two-year deadline, which was supposed to end in April 2019. In July 2019, the SC extended the tenure of the judge on the case and extended the deadline by nine months. These nine months ended in April 2020. Most recently, in May 2020, the deadline was again extended to 31 August 2020 and now the final one to 30 September 2020.

Also read: 2 Accused of Babri Masjid Demolition Now Part of Ram Mandir Trust