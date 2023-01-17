Kanjhawala Case: Delhi Police Adds Murder Charge to the FIR

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, 17 January, added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case of the death of the 20-year-old woman in Delhi's Kanjhawala on 1 January.

This comes a day after the police told the Rohini court that they are in the process of invoking the murder section in the case. Initially section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was in the FIR. The deceased, Anjali Singh, was on her way back from work on a two-wheeler when a grey Baleno car hit her, and dragged her body for several kilometres. The incident took place around 2.05 am and her mangled remains were found at 4.40 am on 1 January.

What is the Police Saying? On Tuesday, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said that after collection of evidence the police invoked IPC section 302 in the case.

"After collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, the police has added section 302 IPC, in place of section 304 IPC. Further investigation is in progress," said Hooda.

Section 304 of the IPC pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.