Sixth Arrest in Kanjhawala Case, ‘Had Lied About Who Drove the Car,’ Cops Claim

The probe has revealed that Deepak, accused of driving the car that killed Anjali Singh, wasn't inside the vehicle.
(The Quint)
A sixth accused has been arrested by the police on Friday, 6 January in the case related to the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh in Delhi's Sultanpuri after she was run over by a car, and her body was dragged for several kilometres.
The sixth accused, Ashutosh, had allegedly given false information to the police, and has been arrested, Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) said. Ashutosh had allegedly lied to the police about who was driving the car the night the accident occurred.
Who was driving the car that night?
Police investigation has now revealed that Deepak Khanna, the man accused of driving the car that killed Anjali Singh, was not inside the vehicle on Sunday.
According to a report by The Indian Express, police have claimed that Deepak’s cousins had asked him to tell the police that he was with them, since he was the only one who had a driver’s license.
But, Deepak’s phone location did not match that of the other four accused, the police has alleged, adding that his phone location and call records showed that he was at home all day.
During the interrogation of the accused, it was found that it was Amit Khanna who was driving the car the night the accident took place, Special Commissioner Hooda has alleged, adding that the police have scientific evidence to prove it.
How did Deepak get involved?
Deepak Khanna, a 26-year-old Gramin Sewa driver, was among the five accused in the case. He is related to Amit Khanna, another accused in the case.
The Indian Express report claims that after the accident, Amit reached out to his brother Ankush and told him what had happened. Then the duo allegedly coaxed their cousin Deepak into taking the blame as he had a driver's license.
The role of the sixth accused:
Ashutosh, the sixth accused who has now been arrested, allegedly had a role to play in this web of lies. He is the brother-in-law of Lokesh, the owner of the car that caused the accident. Lokesh had allegedly given his car to Ashutosh, who, in turn, then it to Amit Khanna.
A senior officer told The Indian Express, “He (Ashutosh) lied to police that Deepak took the vehicle from him and that he was driving the car."
Who are the other four accused in this case?
One of the four is 27-year-old Manoj Mittal, a ration dealer and is affiliated with the BJP leadership in the Mangolpuri area. Amit Khanna works for State Bank of India (SBI), while Krishan works with the Spanish Culture Centre in Connaught Place and Mithun is a hairdresser, DCP (Outer) Harender Kumar Singh had told The Quint earlier.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)