Kanjhawala Death Case: 11 Police Personnel Who Were on Duty on 1 Jan Suspended

Who are the accused? Seven men were arrested after an FIR was filed under sections pertaining to rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death due to negligence.

A seventh accused named Ankush was granted bail on Saturday, 7 January, on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 in the case, after he had surrendered to the police on Friday.

Delhi Police's Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda had told The Quint, Ankush had conspired to shield his brother, Amit Khanna, who is believed to have been driving the car when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, a sixth accused, Ashutosh, was arrested by the police on Friday.

The other five arrested are – Manoj Mittal (27), Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), and Mithun (27).