17 Killed, 38 Rescued As Roof Collapses in UP Crematorium Ground

At least 17 people are dead after a roof collapsed at a cremation ground in Muradnagar near Delhi, the Ghaziabad Police said on Sunday, 3 January.
“17 people have died so far while 38 people have been rescued after a shed collapsed in Muradnagar. We've started a probe and we'll take strict action against those found guilty,” said Anita C Meshram, Divisional Commissioner, speaking to news agency ANI.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of roof collapse incident.
While rescue operations are still underway, several people are admitted to hospitals.
Delhi-NCR witnessed rainfall on the second consecutive day on 3 January, leading to water-logging in many areas.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
Published: 03 Jan 2021,04:13 PM IST