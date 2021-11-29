Munawar Performed the Same Set in Bengaluru Thrice, What Got the Cops This Time?

Gujarat-based comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show at Good Shepherd Auditorium in Bengaluru on 28 November, Sunday, was cancelled after the Bengaluru police objected to it. The police claimed that Munawar is a ‘controversial figure’ and his show could create law and order problems.

However, it is ironic that the Bengaluru police suddenly found the show to be a threat to law and order, when Munawar has performed the same show — called ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ — thrice in the past one year in Bengaluru.

In fact, on 28 August, he performed the same show for an audience at the same Good Shepherd auditorium.