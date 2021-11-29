‘If My Surname Was ‘Khan’ or ‘Farooqui’...’: Comics React to Munawar’s Statement

Comedian Munawar Faruqui released a statement on Sunday suggesting that he might stop performing after several of his shows were cancelled due to threats from right-wing groups. The statement came after the Bengaluru Police wrote to the organisers of his show requesting that they cancel the show.

Several people including actors Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub reacted to the news calling Munawar’s experience ‘unfair’. Fellow stand-up comedians and artistes expressed their support for Munawar Faruqui.

Satirist Arpit Sharma wrote that he knows he gets an ‘escape gate being a Hindu.’ “As an Artist, If I had ‘Khan’, ‘Farooqui’ or ‘Kappan’ as my surname, I would have had a different story altogether on Social Media. I know I get that escape gate being a Hindu. But, I always ensure that I utilise this privilege for Truth & Justice. With You Bhai - @munawar0018,” Sharma tweeted.