Munawar Faruqui Not Released From Jail Despite SC’s Interim Bail

Comedian Munawar Faruqui is yet to be released by Indore jail authorities, despite the Supreme Court granting him ad interim bail more than 30 hours ago on Friday, 5 February.

Faruqui was expected to come out of jail on Saturday, but Advocate Anshuman Shrivastava, who represents Munawar Faruqui, told The Quint that while the MP court has already issued the release warrant, the jail authorities were still waiting for directions from the UP court regarding the stay on the production warrant issued by the SC.