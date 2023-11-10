Three Dead, Several Injured After SUV Rams Vehicles on Mumbai's Worli Sea Link

A car crash involving six vehicles has claimed the lives of three people in Mumbai on Thursday night, 9 November.

Details: The accident took place at a toll plaza on the city's Bandra-Worli Sea Link, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

"Today around 10:15 pm, a vehicle was going north from Worli towards Bandra, 100 meters before the toll plaza on sea link, and it collided with a vehicle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Mumbai-Zone 9) Krishnakant Upadhyay was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"After colliding the car sped up and hit 2-3 vehicles at the toll plaza. A total of 6 vehicles have been hit in this incident," he added.

The toll: Around 12 people were injured in the road accident, of which two are in critical condition, according to the DCP.

The accused who was allegedly behind the wheel of the SUV has reportedly been arrested.