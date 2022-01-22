2 Dead, Several Injured in Fire at Mumbai Highrise

A fire broke out at Kamala building in Mumbai's Tardeo.
(Photo: Twitter/Pramod Sharma)
Two people lost their lives and at least 15 were left injured after a fire broke out at a 20-storeyed residential building in Mumbai's Tardeo on Saturday, 22 January.
The blaze is said to have started on the 18th floor of the tower at Kamala building, near Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank in Mumbai.
As per news agency ANI, 13 fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the spot. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that "all people were rescued," adding that six elderly people were shifted to the hospital as they needed oxygen support.
A doctor from Bhatia Hospital said that 15 of the injured had been brought there, of which 12 were admitted to the general ward as their condition was stable and three individuals, whose condition was critical, were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).
Dr Kale, Assistant Medical officer at Mumbai's Nair Hospital said that the hospital received four injured, of which two had been admitted in a stable condition, whereas the other two were declared brought dead.
(With inputs from ANI)