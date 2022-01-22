2 Dead, Several Injured in Fire at Mumbai Highrise

Two people lost their lives and at least 15 were left injured after a fire broke out at a 20-storeyed residential building in Mumbai's Tardeo on Saturday, 22 January.

The blaze is said to have started on the 18th floor of the tower at Kamala building, near Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank in Mumbai.

As per news agency ANI, 13 fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the spot. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that "all people were rescued," adding that six elderly people were shifted to the hospital as they needed oxygen support.