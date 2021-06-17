Mumbai Rains Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected on Thursday

Mumbai Rains: Yellow alert issued for Thursday, 17 June. Image used for representation purpose
Some parts of the financial capital Mumbai, and its suburbs on Wednesday, 16 June, received moderate to heavy rainfall which resulted in waterlogging at a few places.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning had predicted "moderate rain or thunderstorms in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places."
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) morning update, the city received 28.55 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours, ending at 8 AM on Wednesday. Whereas, its eastern and western suburbs witnessed 19 mm and 17.52 mm of rainfall, respectively.
According to an update (2 AM, 17 June) by Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places for next 24 hours.
The southwest monsoon hit Mumbai last week on 9 June causing waterlogging and disruption of train and bus services. However, no significant rainfall was recorded since Sunday, barring some light rain at isolated places, reported PTI.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined