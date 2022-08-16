IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai Amid Heavy Rainfall, Train Services Affected

In view of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday, 16 August, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city. The weather department has predicted occasional intense rain spells in the city in the next 24 hours.

The heavy showers caused delay in local and long-distance train services. The city witnessed intense showers after a gap of few days.

Earlier in the day, the civic officials confirmed that trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, adding that no major waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas.