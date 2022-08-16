IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai Amid Heavy Rainfall, Train Services Affected

Mumbai on Tuesday, 16 August, witnessed heavy rains
In view of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday, 16 August, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city. The weather department has predicted occasional intense rain spells in the city in the next 24 hours.
The heavy showers caused delay in local and long-distance train services. The city witnessed intense showers after a gap of few days.
Earlier in the day, the civic officials confirmed that trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, adding that no major waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas.
The Central Railway confirmed that the Deccan Queen train, scheduled to departure at 5.10 pm, was rescheduled to 6.10 pm.
The train, which was on its way to CSMT from Pune, was help up at Thane station on Tuesday morning and later taken to CSMT, reported The Indian Express. Many commuters complained of a delay of over two-three hours on the premium train, the report added.
Central Railway also confirmed that that Pune-CSMT Intercity express, scheduled to departure at 5.55 pm, has been rescheduled at 8.10 pm on Tuesday.
Andheri subway was also closed for traffic due to waterlogging.
The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) cancelled the examinations scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday due to heavy rains in Nagpur and adjoining areas of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.
The exams have been cancelled due to heavy rains and flood situation in all four districts that come under the University's jurisdiction, officials confirmed, adding that the next date of examination will be announced soon.
Nashik city and parts of the district were also witnessed continuous rains, raising the water levels in dams and reservoirs in the region on Tuesday.
According to the irrigation department, the water levels in dams in the district have increased and the authorities have started discharging water from various reservoirs.
