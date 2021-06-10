Mumbai to Receive Moderate to Heavy Rainfall in Next 48 Hours

(Photo: PTI)
The first shower of southwest monsoon hit Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 June. As per the latest update at 8 am on Thursday, 10 June, by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, the city and its suburbs will continue to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, with very heavy falls at some places, over the next 48 hours.
Heavy showers on Wednesday, 9 June, caused waterlogging in different parts of Mumbai, due to which the traffic police had to close Milan, Khar, Andheri and Malad subways for motorists, reported PTI.
Mumbai Police also continuously alerted citizens about waterlogging through its Twitter handle. "WaterLogging Netaji Palkar Chowk, S.V. Road Baherambaug Junction, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk, Neelam Junction, Govandi, Hindamata Junction, Iqbal Kamani Junction, Dharavi Restaurant, Dharavi, Sion Junction, King Circle. Please plan travel likewise (sic)," it tweeted.
A three-storey residential building in Mumbai's Malad West collapsed on another structure on Wednesday, 9 June. The incident occurred around 11 pm on the day when Mumbai received heavy rainfall. At least 11 people, including eight children, died, and seven were injured in the incident.
