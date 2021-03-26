Nine Dead After Fire in Mumbai Hospital, COVID Patients Shifted

The Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Department, said nine people have died after a fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup, in the wee hours of Friday, 26 March. Several COVID-19 patients were admitted at the hospital.
According to reports, the hospital is situated on the third floor of a mall, with over 70 patients, including seven on ventilator support.
"A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. Around 23 fire tenders are present at the spot," DCP Prashant Kadam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Assuring action, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar reportedly said, "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. I have seen a hospital at a mall for the first time. Action to be taken. Seventy patients, including COVID-infected, have been shifted to another hospital.”
Ten water tankers were brought in to douse the flames, after the patients, including those with COVID-19, were given oxygen masks and shifted to another hospital.
The incident comes as Maharashtra sees a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 5,504 new infections, in what is the biggest one-day spike ever, along with 14 deaths. Maharashtra, as a state too, reported the highest single-day spike on Thursday with 35,952 new cases.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 26 Mar 2021,08:30 AM IST