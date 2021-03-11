Sudden Rains Bring Odisha’s Similipal Reserve Fire Under Control

Sudden rainfall in Karanjia block of Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, 10 March, spelled relief as it helped contain the two-week long fire that has been ravaging the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, Asia’s second largest biosphere.

The rainfall, which lasted for over an hour and a half has helped prevent further spread of the wild fire, and has managed to contain most of the forest fires which have been reported from over 918 places in the forests of Sambalpur district, Sundergarh, Kendrapara and Koraput districts according to The Telegraph.

However, the fire is not fully contained yet.

But this is good news for forest officials who have been working 24/7 to contain the fire. One such being Sneha Dhal, a forest guard who was seen celebrating the rain in a video that has gone viral on social media.