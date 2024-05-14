Mumbai Dust Storm: Hoarding Collapse Kills 14, Ad Agency Faces Legal Action

Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.
(Photo: PTI)
Over 14 people died and 74 others were injured after a hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area amid a rare and fierce dust storm that hit the maximum city on Monday, 13 May, according to a report by PTI.
The approximately 100-foot tall hoarding was reportedly situated next to a petrol pump on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). Lashed by gusty winds and a brief spell of rainfall, the structure reportedly came down on victims who were having their vehicles refuelled or taking shelter at the petrol pump.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased victims.
Additionally, Shinde ordered a structural audit of all hoardings in Mumbai and further directed authorities to remove such structures that were illegal or dangerous.
Meanwhile, rescue operations are still underway at the spot where the hoarding collapsed. "There are two teams including 53 personnel. We are continuing this operation for last 18 hours," DRF Inspector Gaurav Chauhan was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
"The hoarding fell on petrol pump and hence we are not using the cutting equipment. It can cause spark and create other scenario. We used hydraulic crane but it was not successful. We are using manual technique. The operation is expected to be over by this evening," he added.
