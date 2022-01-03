Mumbai COVID-19 Surge: Schools for Classes 1 to 9 To Remain Shut Till 31 Jan

School children holding umbrellas walk along a road in rain at Sion, in Mumbai, on 1 December. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
In wake of the COVID-19 surge, schools for students of Classes 1 to 9, as well as Class 11, will remain shut till 31 January in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday, 3 January.
School will resume for Classes 10 and 12.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)