Air India Sale: Tatas Among ‘Multiple’ Bids For Struggling Airline

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) tweeted on Monday, 14 December, saying that they had received ‘multiple bidders’ who put in their preliminary bids for buying the government’s stake in loss-making carrier Air India.

The transaction will now move to the second stage after multiple expressions of interest have been received for strategic disinvestment of Air India, Pandey was quoted as saying by PTI.

Neither the identity of the bidders nor the number of bids received for buying the national carrier has been disclosed officially.