Tension in Karnataka’s Mulbagal After Stones Pelted at Rama Shobha Yatra, 5 Held

The Shobha Yatra, organised on the eve of Ram Navmi, began in the afternoon from Shivakeshava Nagar.
Tensions prevailed at Mulbagal in Karnataka’s Kolar district after miscreants pelted stones at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra on Friday night.
Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were imposed in Mulbagal. Two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), six platoons of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) have been deputed in Mulbagal town to maintain law and order.
Five people have been taken into custody, police said.
The Shobha Yatra, organised on the eve of Ram Navmi, began in the afternoon from Shivakeshava Nagar. Over 500 persons participated and when the procession crossed through Jehangir Mohalla near Mulbagal, at around 7:40 pm, the power supply got cut and a few miscreants pelted stones at the chariot.
“As there was disruption in the electricity supply, some miscreants may have taken advantage of the situation. We are looking into the matter,” Kolar SP D Devaraj explained.
Police resorted to mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control. The windshields of two cars were damaged and a bike was set ablaze, officers said.
Karnataka Home Minister, on Saturday, confirmed the incident and said the police are investigating the matter.
