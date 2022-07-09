Samajwadi Party Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's Wife, Sadhna Gupta, Passes Away

Sadhna Gupta was married to Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.
(Photo: Avantika_SP/Twitter)
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's stepmother Sadhna Gupta died on Saturday, 9 July.
She was reportedly being treated in the ICU for a lung infection for the last four days at a hospital in Gurugram.
The body is being airlifted to Lucknow, Network18 reported.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party, took to Twitter to express condolences over the incident.
"Very sad death of Smt. Sadhna Yadav ji, wife of respected leader of Samajwadi Party. Heartfelt tribute," the party said in a tweet in Hindi.
Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. Her daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, married to her son Prateek Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly elections in the state earlier this year.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that he was saddened by the news.
"Received the sad news of the demise of Smt. Sadhna Gupta, wife of former Chief Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, may the Lord give place to the holy soul at his feet. Give courage to respected Shri Mulayam Singh ji and his family members to bear this loss," he said on Twitter.
(With inputs from Network18.)
