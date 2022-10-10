In Photos | Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav: A Life in Pictures

Former chief ministers of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Tamilnadu; Narendra Modi, Mulayam Singh Yadav and J Jayalalithaa in 2005.
(Photo: PTI)
Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday, 10 October, marking the end of an era and an illustrious political career.
Tributes from across parties, rivals and allies alike, poured in. Here's a look at the life and times of 'Netaji' through pictures.
Mulayam Singh Yadav in his younger days.
Mulayam Singh Yadav with Mahendra Singh Tikait.
Mulayam Singh Yadav being felicitated at an event by the Yadav community in Bengaluru in 1994.
Mulayam Singh Yadav with former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar.
Mulayam Singh Yadav being sworn in by Governor JD Tapase in 1979.
Mulayam Singh Yadav and former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh after a meeting in Lucknow in 2003.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh exchanges greetings with then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam in 2005.
Mulayam Singh Yadav exchanges greetings with Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in 2019.
Mulayam Singh Yadav filing his nomination papers
Actor Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and senior leader Amar Singh wave to a crowd at an election rally in Lucknow in 2002.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and leader Amar Singh (R) at a an Iftaar party in Lucknow in 2015.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav felicitates party's founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on the latter's birthday, at party office in Lucknow.
Mulayam Singh Yadav with former Union Minister for Agriculture Sharad Pawar at the former's official residence, in Lucknow.