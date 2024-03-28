Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies From Cardiac Arrest in UP

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies From Cardiac Arrest in UP

He has been behind bars in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh since 2005, as per reports.
The Quint
India
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Mukhtar Ansari MLA)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jailed UP Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Dies After Suffering From Cardiac Arrest</p></div>
Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday, 28 March, has passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Ansari had been admitted to Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after his health reportedly deteriorated.

He has been behind bars in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh since 2005, as per reports.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

