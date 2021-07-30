Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses Adjourned as Deadlock Continues
Amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition MPs over a discussion on the Pegasus reports, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm on Friday, 30 July.
The deadlock in the Parliament has continued through the second week of functioning of the Monsoon session, with both Houses being adjourned multiple times every day over demands for discussion on the Pegasus Project reports that have alleged snooping on several journalists, civil servants, politicians and ministers.
Earlier on Friday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge met leaders of several Opposition parties at his office in the Parliament House.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed concern over members of the House being denied opportunities to raise issues of public importance
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar apprised the House of his recent meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday
Rajya sabha Adjourned Soon After Commencement
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm.
Leader of Opposition Kharge Meets Leaders of Other Parties
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge met leaders of several Opposition parties at his office in the Parliament House.
Congress MP Gives Adjournment Motion Over Pegasus
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of Pegasus
