'Papri Chaat' Row: O'Brien Questions PM Over Erratic Parliament 'Numbers'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’ Brien on Thursday, 5 August, lamented the seemingly erratic functioning of Parliament and once again accused the Narendra Modi-led government of making “papri chaat” as It rushes bills in the Monsoon Session.
He also shared two images with his tweet – one listing bills passed in either houses of Parliament, between 26 July and 30 July, and the second between 2 August and 4 August.
This is not O’Briens first ‘Papri Chaat’ tweet, however. Earlier on Monday, he had posted the list of bills passed in the second week of the Monsoon Session and asked: "Passing legislation or making papri chaat?"
Meanwhile, Union Minister MA Naqvi had responded to O’Brien’s tweet alleging that the latter had "maligned Parliament's dignity" and saying that he "can have fish curry, if he's allergic to papri chaat".
PM Modi had, as per NDTV, referred to “derogatory comments by a senior MP regarding passage of bills" at a meeting of BJP MPs.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha, according to ANI, has been adjourned till 11 am on 6 August amid ruckus by Opposition MPs over various issues, including 'Pegasus Project' media report.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on 19 July, remains locked in an unrelenting face-off between the government and the Opposition over issues such as COVID, farm laws and the Pegasus Project reports.
