1 Dead as MP Forest Officers Allegedly Open Fire at Tribals in Vidisha, Probe On

A 33-year-old man was killed while three others were injured after forest officials in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh fired at them while they were allegedly chopping wood illegally in the Dakshin Lateri forest range on 9 August.

The victims were perceived to be a ‘threat to life,’ officials claimed. The deceased has been identified as Chain Singh Bhil.

Speaking to The Quint, Rajveer Singh, Divisional Forest Officer of Vidisha said: