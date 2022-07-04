Tribal Woman Thrashed, Paraded With Garland of Shoes in MP's Dewas; 11 Arrested

32-year-old tribal woman thrashed, forced to carry her husband on her shoulders and paraded with shoe garlands in MP's Dewas.
Photo accessed and altered by Vishnukant Tiwari/ The Quint
After multiple dreadful videos of a tribal woman being thrashed and paraded with her husband on her shoulders in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district went viral, police have arrested 11 people in connection with the incident.
The incident occurred in Borpadav village under Udaipur Police station limits in Dewas district on Sunday, 3 July, and came to light a date later on Monday.
The 32-year-old tribal woman was publicly thrashed and humiliated by her husband and other members of the village after she was allegedly caught having an affair.
The husband, Mangilal Bhilala, filed a missing persons report after his wife had left home around a week ago and he came to know about the alleged affair from their children who had seen their mother with another person of the village, Hari Singh Sisodiya.
A case was registered by Dewas police naming 11 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 294 (using obscene language), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (insult the modesty of woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation).
(with inputs from Arvind Choukse)
