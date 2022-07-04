Tribal Woman Thrashed, Paraded With Garland of Shoes in MP's Dewas; 11 Arrested

After multiple dreadful videos of a tribal woman being thrashed and paraded with her husband on her shoulders in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district went viral, police have arrested 11 people in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred in Borpadav village under Udaipur Police station limits in Dewas district on Sunday, 3 July, and came to light a date later on Monday.

The 32-year-old tribal woman was publicly thrashed and humiliated by her husband and other members of the village after she was allegedly caught having an affair.