MP Policeman Suspended After Allegedly Seeking Saint's 'Guidance' in Murder Case

The case of a 17-year-old girl whose dead body was recovered from a well in Otapurva village of the district on 28 July was being probed by the Bamitha police station officers.

Her relatives had accused three of their villagers namely, Ravi Ahirwar, Gudda alias Rakesh Ahirwar, Aman Ahirwar, of murdering the girl. She was Hariram Ahirwar's daughter.

After the girl's family complaint, the police initially detained 3 people but let them go as they could not find any evidence against them.

One of the police officers involved in the investigation was ASI Anil Sharma, who apparently decided to take guidance from the spiritual guru to solve the case.