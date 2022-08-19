MP Policeman Suspended After Allegedly Seeking Saint's 'Guidance' in Murder Case

A video showing the policeman seeking guidance to solve the case of a teenage girl's death in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district went viral on Thursday, 18 August.
Screengrab of the viral video/ Twitter @makarandkale
A video from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district showing a policeman seeking 'guidance' from a 'spiritual guru' to solve a murder case started doing the rounds on social media on Thursday, 18 August.
An inquiry into the matter has been initiated, the police indicated, and the police official in the video has now been suspended.
Pandokhar Sarka could be heard saying that he has called out the names of a few people; the one name that he missed will lead them (the police) to their suspect.
The case of a 17-year-old girl whose dead body was recovered from a well in Otapurva village of the district on 28 July was being probed by the Bamitha police station officers.
Her relatives had accused three of their villagers namely, Ravi Ahirwar, Gudda alias Rakesh Ahirwar, Aman Ahirwar, of murdering the girl. She was Hariram Ahirwar's daughter.
After the girl's family complaint, the police initially detained 3 people but let them go as they could not find any evidence against them.
One of the police officers involved in the investigation was ASI Anil Sharma, who apparently decided to take guidance from the spiritual guru to solve the case.
(with inputs from Jai Prakash)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)