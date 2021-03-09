SIT Formed to Probe MP Mohan Delkar’s Suicide Case, Says Maha HM

The case of suicide by Dadra & Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar will now be investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the state Assembly on Tuesday, 9 March.
The development comes as politicking over Delkar’s death peaked in the state since he was found dead in a Mumbai hotel in February.
Independent MP from Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Delkar was found dead at a hotel in Mumbai on 22 February.
His post mortem report had confirmed death by suicide. Police sources had told The Quint that Delkar had left a 15-page suicide note that was not addressed to anybody in particular.
Delkar was first elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency in 1989. Later, in 1991 and 1996, he was re-elected to the same seat as a Congress nominee. In between, he quit the party and fought the 1998 election as a BJP candidate. He later rejoined the Congress, though he failed to retain the seat in 2009 and 2014.
In May 2019, Delkar was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, for what would be his seventh term in the House. However, he left the party once again in 2019 and fought the general elections as an independent candidate.
