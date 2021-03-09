SIT Formed to Probe MP Mohan Delkar’s Suicide Case, Says Maha HM

Delkar was first elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency in 1989. Later, in 1991 and 1996, he was re-elected to the same seat as a Congress nominee. In between, he quit the party and fought the 1998 election as a BJP candidate. He later rejoined the Congress, though he failed to retain the seat in 2009 and 2014.

In May 2019, Delkar was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, for what would be his seventh term in the House. However, he left the party once again in 2019 and fought the general elections as an independent candidate.