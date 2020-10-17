Fake MNREGA Job Cards with Pics of Deepika, Other Actors in MP

Fake MNREGA job cards with pictures of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Jacquline Fernandes and Dia Mirza have reportedly surfaced in Madhya Pradesh. Some of these job cards issued in MP’s Khargone district, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, have been issued in the name of villagers but feature pictures of actors. The card carrying Deepika Padukone’s photo was issued in the name of ‘Sonu Shantilal’, reported NDTV.

Around 11 people from the Peeparkheda Naka village are reportedly using photos of celebrities on their job cards. Some of the cards have names of male beneficiaries, reported News18.

Speaking to NDTV, Sonu Shantilal claimed that he had no idea how the card was made. He reportedly alleged that the panchayat secretary and employment assistant were involved in committing the fraud.

“I don’t know how this card was made. They replaced my wife’s picture with Deepika.” Sonu Shantilal to NDTV

Another individual, Padam Rupsingh, whose job card carries the photo of Dia Mirza told News18 that he was not provided with any job by the village sarpanch or others. Chief executive officer (CEO), zila panchayat, Khargone, Gaurav Benal has reportedly ordered an inquiry into the fraud.