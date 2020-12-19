BJP Ally Resigns From Parliamentary Panels In Farmers’ Support

Extending his support to farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, Rajasthan's Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday, 19 December resigned from three parliamentary committees as reported by PTI. He handed his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Beniwal is a convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the BJP's ally at the Centre.
He said he was disappointed that no action has been taken on the issues. “There is no justification for committees in the parliamentary system if action is not taken,” Beniwal was quoted by PTI as saying.
"As the issues remained unheard and due to the farmers' agitation, I am tendering my resignation from the committees,” he added.
He has constantly been supporting the farmers' agitation against three farm laws enacted by the Centre.
The farmers are demanding a roll back of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

